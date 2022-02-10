Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Sells $1,483,189.14 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $1,483,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BILL opened at $247.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.24 and a 200 day moving average of $252.09. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.42 and a beta of 2.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after buying an additional 39,054 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

