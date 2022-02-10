Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66,202 shares during the period. Bio-Techne accounts for about 3.2% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 1.69% of Bio-Techne worth $321,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 140.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 17.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.43.

TECH stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $427.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,030. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $338.79 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $438.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.81.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

