Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Biogen by 49.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $222.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.56 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

