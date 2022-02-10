BitDAO 1-Day Volume Reaches $78.23 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00003709 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $936.49 million and approximately $78.23 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.74 or 0.07097191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,186.65 or 1.00271433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00049699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00053740 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006564 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

