BitForex Token (BF) Price Tops $0.0063

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitForex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitForex Token has a total market cap of $27.15 million and approximately $439,199.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00041296 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00107247 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BF is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,286,037,447 coins. The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.