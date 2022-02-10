BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.10)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $119-$120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.07 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.110 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.60.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.13. 590,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,982. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $152.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,436,919 in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

