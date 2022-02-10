BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of BL stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $91.13. The stock had a trading volume of 590,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,982. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $152.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.77.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,761 shares of company stock worth $10,436,919. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.60.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.