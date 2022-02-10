BlackRock Inc. Acquires 193,360 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,135,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $50,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 2,743.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.46. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

