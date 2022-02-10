BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.20% of SI-BONE worth $51,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIBN. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SI-BONE by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SI-BONE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SI-BONE by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SI-BONE by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

SIBN opened at $20.34 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $681.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.47.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $138,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,526 shares of company stock worth $420,714 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

