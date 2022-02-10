BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,875,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,179 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $48,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 4.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 10.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 32.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 23.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $90,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $166,385. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

