BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.93% of Vectrus worth $46,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,413,000 after acquiring an additional 64,084 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 60,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,838,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 38.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,610,000 after buying an additional 149,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,644,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSE:VEC opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.32. Vectrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $459.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.