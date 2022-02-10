BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,270,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 179,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $47,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc grew its position in DHT by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in DHT by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 5.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in DHT by 40.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $930.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.50 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

