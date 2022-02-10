BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Turning Point Brands worth $50,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 231.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $667.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.40.

TPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

