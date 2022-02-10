Blocknet (BLOCK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,934.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001371 BTC on exchanges. Blocknet has a market cap of $5.19 million and $14,934.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00026378 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00016747 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004411 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,429,409 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.