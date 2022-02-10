Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Announces Earnings Results

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,748,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,826. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $63,792.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $219,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $605,157 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bloom Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

