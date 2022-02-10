Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Blue Bird updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BLBD traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,151. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $567.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,719.28 and a beta of 1.10. Blue Bird has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $28.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth $2,184,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

