BMO Capital Markets Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$215.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IFC. Cormark boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$204.17.

IFC stock traded up C$1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$186.90. 160,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.94. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$140.50 and a 52-week high of C$187.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$165.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$167.93.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The business had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 11.0568592 EPS for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

