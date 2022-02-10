BMO Capital Markets Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$215.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IFC. Cormark boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$204.17.
IFC stock traded up C$1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$186.90. 160,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.94. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$140.50 and a 52-week high of C$187.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$165.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$167.93.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
Featured Stories
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.