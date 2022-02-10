BMO Capital Markets Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$38.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTT. TD Securities upped their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.30.

Get Finning International alerts:

FTT traded up C$1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$38.34. 411,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,035. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$29.71 and a 52-week high of C$40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.