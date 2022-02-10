BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Down 6.2%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) was down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.39 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 4,122,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 5,174,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the second quarter worth about $4,690,000.

