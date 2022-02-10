BNP Paribas Lowers Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) to Underperform

BNP Paribas cut shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded Amadeus IT Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $72.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of -98.85 and a beta of 1.27. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

