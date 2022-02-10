Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.09

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$51.09 and traded as high as C$56.59. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$55.58, with a volume of 41,743 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEI.UN shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins lowered Boardwalk REIT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.38.

The company has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

