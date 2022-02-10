BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $100.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.38.

BOKF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $849,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,600 shares of company stock worth $3,198,755. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $106.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.41.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.