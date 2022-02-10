BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BOK Financial by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $106.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.41. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOKF. Wedbush lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

In related news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,755 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

