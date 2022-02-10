BonusCloud (BXC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $43,930.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $43,930.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00039894 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00103921 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,311,298 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

