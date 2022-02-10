Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $243,768.57 and $46,163.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00039868 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00103797 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

