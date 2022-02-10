Boyd Gaming Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a report released on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BYD. Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of BYD opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

