BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 360 by Jefferies Financial Group

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) received a GBX 360 ($4.87) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.46) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($8.11) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.42) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.11) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.54) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 31st.

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 173 ($2.34) on Tuesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 173 ($2.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.70). The company has a market capitalization of £34.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

