Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) Insider Thomas (Tom) Sanders Purchases 60,414 Shares

Breaker Resources NL (ASX:BRB) insider Thomas (Tom) Sanders bought 60,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,620.19 ($10,368.93).

Thomas (Tom) Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Thomas (Tom) Sanders bought 360,222 shares of Breaker Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,695.28 ($63,613.67).

Breaker Resources Company Profile

Breaker Resources NL discovers, develops, and explores for gold and copper deposits in Western Australia. As of June 30, 2020, it held approximately 908 square kilometers of tenements comprising a granted mining lease at Lake Roe, as well as nine granted exploration licenses across the Lake Roe and Ularring Rock Project areas.

