Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) Shares Bought by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) by 633.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,160 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Bridgetown 2 worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bridgetown 2 by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 316,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 166,424 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgetown 2 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BTNB opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.