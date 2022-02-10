Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bright Health Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bright Health Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.68.

NYSE:BHG opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

