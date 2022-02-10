Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Sells $369,980.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.57. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,706,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 129,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.