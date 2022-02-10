Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Sells $369,980.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.57. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.13 and a beta of 0.92.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,706,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 129,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
