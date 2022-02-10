Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.63

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.63 and last traded at $61.55, with a volume of 14926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.

BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $10,212,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after buying an additional 193,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $7,770,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

