Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.63

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.63 and last traded at $61.55, with a volume of 14926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.44.
BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.58.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.48.
About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.