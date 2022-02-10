Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 900.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.61. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $78.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

