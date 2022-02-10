British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.44

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 2335583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.68) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36.
About British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
