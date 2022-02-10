British Empire Trust (LON:BTEM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $732.98

British Empire Trust PLC (LON:BTEM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 732.98 ($9.91) and traded as high as GBX 734 ($9.93). British Empire Trust shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.91), with a volume of 60,257 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £812.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 733 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 732.98.
British Empire Trust Company Profile (LON:BTEM)
