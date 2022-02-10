Britvic (LON:BVIC) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.98) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.33) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 890 ($12.04) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,050 ($14.20) to GBX 1,080 ($14.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,008.33 ($13.64).

Britvic stock opened at GBX 919.50 ($12.43) on Tuesday. Britvic has a 1-year low of GBX 781 ($10.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 23.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 916.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 928.05.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.16), for a total transaction of £252,169.50 ($341,000.00). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 45 shares of company stock worth $40,650.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

