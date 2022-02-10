Brokerages Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce sales of $13.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.43 billion and the highest is $13.55 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $13.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $59.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.31 billion to $60.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $57.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.47.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,760. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $143.98. The company has a market capitalization of $251.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $5,925,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

