Brokerages Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Post -$0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the highest is ($0.33). Clovis Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Clovis Oncology.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ CLVS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,143,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,418. The stock has a market cap of $253.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 30.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,502,000 after buying an additional 2,290,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,304,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 173,838 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,333,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 618,590 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

