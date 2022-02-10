Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Cohu posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cohu.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 500.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 182.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 372,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,503. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cohu has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

