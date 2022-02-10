Brokerages Anticipate Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will report sales of $111.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.10 million. Despegar.com reported sales of $53.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $308.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $311.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $539.71 million, with estimates ranging from $518.64 million to $574.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Despegar.com by 9.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 72,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DESP opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

