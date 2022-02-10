Brokerages Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.65). Invitae reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Invitae.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invitae by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. 239,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,144,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. Invitae has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.76.
About Invitae
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
