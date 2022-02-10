Brokerages Anticipate The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report sales of $6.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.41 billion and the highest is $6.71 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.74 billion to $26.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $24.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,504,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 62,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 683,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.95 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.