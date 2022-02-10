Brokerages Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.33. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $3.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

Citigroup stock opened at $67.84 on Monday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

