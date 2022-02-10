Brokerages Expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.15. Groupon posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Groupon from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Groupon from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Groupon has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $733.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,278 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,715 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.