Brokerages Expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to announce earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $7.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $446.60 on Monday. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $307.19 and a 1 year high of $1,199.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $503.67 and a 200-day moving average of $627.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,415,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

