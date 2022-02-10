Brokerages Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. Sprout Social reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.22. 32,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,598. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average is $105.22. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.70 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,308. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 710,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after buying an additional 491,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,378,000 after buying an additional 268,811 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

