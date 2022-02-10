Brokerages Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Waste Connections posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,208. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.86.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

