Brokerages Set Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Price Target at C$4.71

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of BNE traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.26. The company had a trading volume of 142,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,594. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.88. The stock has a market cap of C$278.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.79 and a 52 week high of C$8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$64.46 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

