Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT at C$154.68

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$154.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$138.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$177.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded down C$1.47 on Thursday, reaching C$156.53. The company had a trading volume of 877,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,982. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$168.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$156.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$151.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.733 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total value of C$2,108,927.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,810.34. Also, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,283 shares of company stock worth $4,239,138.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

