Brokerages Set Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) PT at $26.00

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 309,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.