Brokerages Set Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) PT at $26.00

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 309,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.67. 303,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,493. The company has a market capitalization of $867.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.64.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

